Street Safety Advocates Hold ‘Day of Remembrance’ Vigil This Sunday

The state’s leading safe streets advocacy organizations are holding a vigil on the steps of the Massachusetts State House this Sunday to commemorate those who have been injured or killed by motor vehicles.

The Massachusetts event is one of hundreds of vigils being held globally on the World Day of Remembrance on November 17, 2019.

On Beacon Hill on Sunday, Vision Zero Coalition members including the Safe Roads Alliance, WalkBoston, LivableStreets Alliance, MassBike, and the Boston Cyclists Union will join forces to remember the victims of traffic violence and ask elected officials to vote on critical safety legislation like the “Act to prevent distracted driving” and legislation to allow towns to use automated cameras to enforce speed limits and red lights.

In a press release announcing the vigil, the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition noted that, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36,750 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, which was the deadliest year for people walking and biking since 1990.

“These deaths are entirely preventable,” said Galen Mook, executive director of MassBike. “We applaud the Baker-Polito administration for putting forth a bill focused on road safety. Now is the time for other state leaders to step up and put proven interventions into law.”

World Day of Remembrance 2019

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Massachusetts State House, 24 Beacon Street, across Boston Common from the Park Street Green Line station (note that the Red Line will be out of service this weekend)