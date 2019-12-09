Independent Panel Offers Sharp Critique of MBTA Management

An independent panel of experts is warning state officials that “many aspects of the T’s approach to safety and operations need immediate attention” in a sharply critical report issued today.

“In general, the SRP (safety review panel) found that the T’s approach to safety is questionable,” according to an executive summary of the panel’s findings that was released Monday morning. “In almost every area we examined, deficiencies in policies, application of safety standards or industry best practices, and accountability were apparent.”

The panel, which has been working since June and interviewed over 100 MBTA staff and outside regulators, was convened in June by the MBTA’s Fiscal and Control Management Board (FMCB) after an extremely disruptive derailment on the Red Line. Its panel of experts include Ray LaHood, the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation; Carolyn Flowers, a former Acting Fmederal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator, and Carmen Bianco, the former president of New York City Transit.

Among the report’s key findings:

, and workers in the field distrust senior managers: “Our staff interviews and work in the field revealed that leadership feels somewhat defeated, helpless and in some cases hopeless. There is a general feeling that fiscal controls over the years may have gone too far, which coupled with staff cutting has resulted in the inability to accomplish required maintenance and inspections, or has hampered work keeping legacy system assets fully functional. Staff repeatedly shared their frustration with the cost-cutting process and the inability to acquire new positions as needed to accomplish the task at hand.” A disorganized schedule for inspections and preventative maintenance “offer an explanation for many of the service disruptions that the MBTA is experiencing,” says the report. “Over the years, due to shortage of and/or inexperienced leadership, competing priorities, and fiscal controls, operational managers have had difficulty identifying what maintenance and inspections need to be done, or have been dropped due to fiscal pressures or lack of staffing. Furthermore, there is little, or in many cases, no data to support what maintenance and inspections are required, or what has been accomplished.”

“offer an explanation for many of the service disruptions that the MBTA is experiencing,” says the report. The MBTA suffers from “a total lack of routine upward or downward communication within the agency,” and “Leadership has not identified or attempted to open channels of communication with the workforce. An overwhelming number of employees are not able to receive electronic communications and have minimal alternatives to communicate with agency leaders, nor do leaders have a way to communicate with the workforce. The only avenue for communication we identified during this review is a ‘safety hotline’ which does not appear to have received the confidence of the workforce in the field.”

Following the report’s publication, advocates from TransitMatters urged the MBTA’s board to adopt the panel’s recommendations for increased operational resources in order to maintain a state of good repair, while also maintaining their commitments for capital upgrades to the system.

“The Safety Review Panel report is an indictment of an agency that everyone in Metro Boston depends upon for safe, reliable transit and rail service, regardless of whether they use it or not,” wrote TransitMatters in a statement. “We caution that this report must not distract from the urgent need to advance key modernization and connectivity projects like Regional Rail, Better Bus, West Station and the Red/Blue Connector. The MBTA must be able to multitask. If leadership and staff cannot do this because they lack resources, the legislature and governor must provide those resources.