T Restores Early-Morning Commuter Rail Trips For Health Care Workers

The Blue Hill Avenue Fairmount Line stop, pictured in spring 2019. Courtesy of the MBTA.
The Blue Hill Avenue Fairmount Line stop, pictured in spring 2019. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Responding to issues raised in a StreetsblogMASS report last week, the MBTA has announced that it will bring back early-morning commuter rail trains that will allow health care workers to get to work for their 7 a.m. shift change, even as the rest of the transit system continues to run on a reduced schedule.

Last week, the T reduced subway, bus, and commuter rail services in response to declining ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those changes eliminated early-morning train trips that hospital workers had relied on to get to work in time for a 7 a.m. shift change.

For most of last week, the earliest commuter rail train on on the Newburyport line, for instance, arrived at North Station at 7:31 a.m., and the earliest train on the Fitchburg line wasn’t scheduled to arrive at North Station until 8:01 a.m.

Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, announced the schedule adjustments while teleconferencing into Monday’s regularly scheduled Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting.

The T has adjusted its early-morning commuter rail schedules to help more health care workers get to work in time for their 7 a.m. shifts. Courtesy of the MBTA.
The T has adjusted its early-morning commuter rail schedules to help more health care workers get to work in time for their 7 a.m. shifts. Courtesy of the MBTA.

“The intent is to provide service into Boston on the commuter rail that allows health care employees to get into the city in time for a 7 a.m. shift change,” said Poftak. “The (previous) schedule was designed as a one or two day stopgap, but given how we may be running in this mode for a significant period of time, we though it was important to adjust the sched so that we can serve these important customers who are providing an essential service to our communities.”

Stephanie Pollack, Secretary of MassDOT, thanked Poftak for the schedule adjustments. “I think the probably the biggest request we’ve gotten is trains arriving in time to get health care workers to their 7 a.m. shifts, so that will be greatly appreciated by some of our most important riders.”

The new schedule will take effect on Wednesday, March 25.

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Two Silver Line buses pass each other on the dedicated busway in Chelsea. Photo courtesy of the MBTA.

MBTA Will Reduce Service in Response to COVID-19

By Christian MilNeil |
The MBTA has announced that it will reduce subway, bus, and commuter rail services effective Tuesday, March 17 in an effort to reduce the risks of COVID-19 exposure to its employees and riders. In a press statement, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak wrote that “the MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of […]
City of Boston planner Lindiwe Rennert (center) discusses the city's plans to set aside dedicated bus lanes for Blue Hill Avenue, home to the state's busiest bus route, at a project open house on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

‘Public Process’ Without Public Meetings

By Christian MilNeil |
As cities and towns across Massachusetts embrace increasingly strict “social distancing” measures to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, hundreds of public meetings across the state are being cancelled and major public planning initiatives have been put on hold while governments scramble to address the mounting public health crisis. Spring is typically a busy […]
MBTA staff disinfect fare gates in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses in early March 2020. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Public Transit and Public Health

By Christian MilNeil |
The new Coronavirus (COVID-19) started having a major impact on civic life in the Commonwealth this week: public agencies are cancelling meetings, universities are sending students home, traffic congestion has evaporated, and the MBTA started taking additional measures to disinfect stations and vehicles. These are still early days in the transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, […]