Woman Drives SUV Into Family of 3 in Ipswich, Killing the Father

A person driving an SUV inflicted serious injuries to a bike-riding family of three, one of whom later died of his injuries, in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon in Ipswich.

A father, mother, and their 19-year-old son were enjoying Thursday’s springlike weather with a bike ride on rural Topsfield Road when the suspect plowed her vehicle into the whole family, scattering their bodies into the ditch, according to police reports.

All three victims were airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The father of the family, George Norris, aged 58, later died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to subsequent reports from the Ipswich Police Department.

A photograph of the crash scene by Salem News reporter Buck Anderson shows the perpetrator’s vehicle, a small Kia Soul SUV, with a crushed hood and a smashed windshield.

Police reported that the suspect in the vehicular assault, a 43-year-old Ipswich woman, remained on the scene and has so far been cooperating with the investigation.

Police declined to file any charges at the scene, but the crash remains under investigation by Ipswich Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

 

