It’s Walk, Bike, and Roll to Homeschool Day

"Virtual" Bike, Walk and Roll to School Day flyer, courtesy of MassDOT.
The first Wednesday of May typically marks the Commonwealth’s annual “Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day,”  a partnership between MassDOT and hundreds of schools across the state.

This spring, though, the daily “walk to school” consists of clearing the breakfast table and dialing into the morning ZOOM conference. But MassDOT is inviting parents to participate anyhow.

“Even though you can’t walk/bike to or at school, you can walk/bike around your residence in keeping with social distancing guidelines,” according to the state’s Safe Routes to School program website.

One silver lining of the “virtual” event is that it could get more parents involved in advocacy for safe routes to school programs and safety initiatives.

The program is encouraging families to share photos and drawings of their walks and neighborhood bike rides on social media, tagging @SafeRoutes_MA on Twitter, @srts_ma on Instagram, or @SafeRoutes.MA on Facebook.

