Councilor Michelle Wu Announces Run for Mayor

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, a prominent organizer for transit and safer streets improvements in the City of Boston, formally announced her candidacy for the mayor’s office earlier this morning.

In a new campaign video, which features the MBTA prominently and is published in three different languages, Wu highlights her experience as the daughter of immigrants, as a caregiver, and as a parent, and calls on voters “to make Boston a city for everyone.”

Wu has been a strong advocate for transit improvements and safer streets as an at-large Boston City Council member. She was a lead organizer for last summer’s “Boston T Party” event in protest of the MBTA’s fare increases, and more recently outlined a proposal for a municipal “Green New Deal” that would unite efforts to fight climate change with efforts to address against racial inequities, support workforce development, and improve public health.