Eyes On the Street: A New Network of Protected Bikeways Around Harvard Square

The City of Cambridge has removed motor vehicle lanes and delineated new protected bikeways on several streets around Harvard Square, partly in response to the recent deaths of Darryl Willis, 55, killed in August while riding his bike in the square’s previously-unprotected bike lane, and Sharon Hamer, 67, a retired Boston Public Schools librarian, who was killed in September 2019 while walking across Brattle Street on the other side of the square.
These “quick-build” improvements on Brattle Street and Massachusetts Avenue are only an interim safety measure until a planned reconstruction of the Harvard Square plaza makes the changes permanent with new curbs, crosswalks, and traffic signals. That project is expected to break ground within the next few months.
Meanwhile, the City of Cambridge is also putting finishing touches on two other quick-build bikeway improvements nearby: a new eastbound protected bike lane on Mt. Auburn Street, and a perpendicular route that would link the Charles River paths to Cambridge Street:
A truck driver struck and killed a woman Tuesday morning in Andrew Square in South Boston, according to Boston Police. The killing took place at the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Southampton Street, next to the Andrew Red Line station, around 10:47 a.m. First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was […]
Because the project is already under contract between MassDOT and Newport, the City of Boston has limited influence. But city officials say that they are working with MassDOT to pursue possible "change orders" to the agreement.
The board of the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) voted Thursday evening to approve a massive development of Suffolk Downs, a former horse racetrack that straddles the Boston-Revere border adjacent to two Blue Line stations. As reported previously, the developers are touting the proposal as a “transit-oriented” neighborhood that will bring thousands of new […]
In cities across the globe emerging from COVID-19, we have consistently seen a slow return to transit, and a quick return (and even growth) in private car travel. We know that pre-COVID-19, fewer than half of Boston area residents drove to work. We also know that if this ratio were to change due to the […]