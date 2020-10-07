Suspected ICE Agents Threaten Black Jogger on VFW Parkway

Three men operating out of an unmarked SUV stopped a Black man and demanded identification documents while he was out on a jog on VFW Parkway near his home in West Roxbury on Tuesday.

The incident was partly captured on a video that was filmed by the victim, posted to Facebook later on Tuesday, and subsequently reported on Universal Hub.

In an interview with WBUR, the victim, Bena Apreala, reported feeling uncertain whether the men were even legitimate law enforcement officers at all. Eventually, they did show him badges, at least one of which bore the word ICE – the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Apreala reported that once he began to film the interaction, the men became more cordial and allowed him to leave.

Several Boston City Councilors condemned the incident on Twitter yesterday:

This illegal stop and blatant racial profiling is a harsh reminder that we have ICE agents roaming our streets — or people emboldened by a cruel and reckless President — targeting Black and Brown residents and putting our lives at risk. https://t.co/Fz3QVgzYSJ — Andrea J. Campbell (@andreaforboston) October 7, 2020

As someone who frequently jogs along the parkway, this hits particularly hard. This unlawful stop was outrageous & unacceptable. Racial profiling should not happen here or anywhere else. I am working to follow up w/the victim & will address this issue immediately w/ federal reps. https://t.co/JCJ7fFoBnV — Matt O'Malley😷 (@MattOMalley) October 6, 2020

WBUR also reported that Boston police have confirmed that the three men are not city police officers, and that the Boston ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office refused to comment on the incident or to confirm whether the men were, in fact, ICE officers.