Suspected ICE Agents Threaten Black Jogger on VFW Parkway

A screenshot from the victim's Facebook video.

Three men operating out of an unmarked SUV stopped a Black man and demanded identification documents while he was out on a jog on VFW Parkway near his home in West Roxbury on Tuesday.

The incident was partly captured on a video that was filmed by the victim, posted to Facebook later on Tuesday, and subsequently reported on Universal Hub.

In an interview with WBUR, the victim, Bena Apreala, reported feeling uncertain whether the men were even legitimate law enforcement officers at all. Eventually, they did show him badges, at least one of which bore the word ICE – the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Apreala reported that once he began to film the interaction, the men became more cordial and allowed him to leave.

Several Boston City Councilors condemned the incident on Twitter yesterday:

WBUR also reported that Boston police have confirmed that the three men are not city police officers, and that the Boston ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office refused to comment on the incident or to confirm whether the men were, in fact, ICE officers.

