Motorists Are Demolishing South Boston

Drivers crashed into two South Boston buildings in crashes on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 2020. Photos courtesy of the Boston Fire Dept.
It’s been many years since highway bureaucrats have been allowed to bulldoze neighborhoods to pave the way for high-speed car traffic – so some car owners are taking matters into their own hands.

The Boston Fire Department has had to respond to two crashes in recent days after car drivers crashed into and caused major structural damage to two buildings in South Boston.

The first crash, in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, ruined McGoo’s Pizzeria on West Broadway. Crews had to install a temporary load-bearing support column to keep the building from collapsing entirely, and six residents of the building’s apartments were displaced:

Then on Saturday, another driver used their vehicle to destroy the foundation of an apartment building at 614 E. 3rd Street, leaving 17 residents homeless:

Neither of the buildings were wearing helmets or bright clothing when the crashes occurred.

