Motorists Are Demolishing South Boston

It’s been many years since highway bureaucrats have been allowed to bulldoze neighborhoods to pave the way for high-speed car traffic – so some car owners are taking matters into their own hands.

The Boston Fire Department has had to respond to two crashes in recent days after car drivers crashed into and caused major structural damage to two buildings in South Boston.

The first crash, in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, ruined McGoo’s Pizzeria on West Broadway. Crews had to install a temporary load-bearing support column to keep the building from collapsing entirely, and six residents of the building’s apartments were displaced:

At approximately 1:00 am a car into the building at 479 West Broadway st. South Boston . A Tech Rescue response for structural damage to the building, which has been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/dQnwbdMk3K — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 16, 2020

Then on Saturday, another driver used their vehicle to destroy the foundation of an apartment building at 614 E. 3rd Street, leaving 17 residents homeless:

At approximately 7:15 Tech Rescue for a car into the building at 614 East Third St South Boston. The residents of the building have been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/wZx8b3pvwB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2020

Neither of the buildings were wearing helmets or bright clothing when the crashes occurred.