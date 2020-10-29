Today’s Your Last Day to Submit Comments for the Allston/I-90 Environmental Review

A plan view of the "Allston Multimodal Project" showing the project's major elements, including West Station, a realigned Massachusetts Turnpike and a new Paul Dudley White waterfront path. Courtesy of MassDOT.
Today is the last day to submit comments to MassDOT to try and influence its choice of a “preferred alternative” for the massive Allston Multimodal Project – a proposed reconfiguration of Interstate 90, Soldiers Field Road and the Framingham/Worcester railroad line along the Charles River waterfront in Allston.

The project is in the midst of evaluating three alternatives for the project, all of which would rebuild the 8-lane Turnpike and 4-lane Soldiers Field Road, albeit in different configurations, along the Charles River.

A number of transportation advocacy groups, business organizations, and others are pressing the state to choose the new “modified at-grade” alternative, which would rebuild the Massachusetts Turnpike at ground level near Boston University and allow for better connections between Allston and the Charles River.

In the coming months, MassDOT is expected to compile public input, select its preferred alternative, and finish its “Environmental Impact Statement,” as required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). MassDOT is also taking advantage of controversial new Trump administration rules that have accelerated the NEPA process by limiting opportunities for public input in similar projects. Comments on the three alternatives should be emailed to  I-90Allston@state.ma.us before the end of October 30.

