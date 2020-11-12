House Budget Proposal Would Force Severe MBTA Service Cuts

The Massachusetts House of Representatives continues to debate its 2021 budget bill today, but the Democratic leadership has rejected key amendments that could have helped the MBTA avoid severe budget cuts.

Legislators had filed over 700 amendments to the proposed budget bill when the chamber began its deliberations on Tuesday. Among those amendments were several that would have increased funding to the MTBA, which is proposing major service cuts to address its budget deficit, and the state’s regional transit authorities.

The first-draft budget proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee essentially flat-funds the T’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, with $1.1 billion for the T from dedicated sales tax revenue, plus $127 million in operating assistance – the same amounts that were appropriated in the adopted 2020 budget, which was prepared before the pandemic.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, legislators had swept up many of the proposed amendments into a “consolidated amendment,” which was unanimously adopted. The consolidated amendment does not appear to allocate any additional funding to the MBTA.

However, because the T’s fare revenue has plummeted over the past year, the agency needs additional financial support from the state in order to avoid drastic service cuts.

Several lawmakers had filed budget amendments that would have increased the state’s funding for the T.

The “Transit Is Essential” amendment, with 23 cosponsors, would have increased the state’s operating assistance from $127 million to $435 million – enough to nearly eliminate the T’s budget shortfall for the coming year. With the passage of the consolidated amendment, that proposal is dead.

Two other amendments, sponsored by Rep. Joan Meschino of Hull, would have set aside a portion of state gasoline taxes to fund ferry services and free bus fares statewide.

Meschino ultimately withdrew those amendments, but during Tuesday’s debate, she expressed a hope that the chamber could find some alternative way “to stave off deep, drastic cuts” to the MBTA.

“These cuts are talked about as if they are temporary, but we all understand that you can’t turn them off and on again like a lightbulb. Once these assets are mothballed, they will be gone for good,” warned Meschino.

But Meschino also intimated that the Democratic leaders in the House aren’t willing to take bold action to save the MBTA during the current budget debate.

“I do understand that in the context of this short budget timeframe, and the unique budget cycle, (it) does not really allow for that kind of proper discussion… so I am withdrawing my amendment at this time,” said Meschino.