Boston Announces Bluebikes Expansion Into Hyde Park

Twelve new Bluebikes stations are coming to the neighborhoods along Boston’s southern borders, including Hyde Park, one of the last neighborhoods in the city that still lacks access to the Bluebikes network.

Later this year, Hyde Park will get eight new Bluebikes docks, including one at the Hyde Park branch library and another at the Hyde Park commuter rail stop in Cleary Square. Other docks will fill in gaps no the north and northeast, between Hyde Park and existing Bluebikes stations in Mattapan and Roslindale.

The city also plans two new infill stations in Dorchester, with one on Morton Street and another at the Butler Street station on the Mattapan High-Speed Line.

And pending the completion of other construction projects, two other stations will also come to the eastern end of Cummins Highway, where the city is testing a road diet with new protected bike lanes.

In a press release, Mayor Janey said that she was “proud to bring public bike share to Boston’s vibrant Hyde Park neighborhood. Bluebikes provides affordable and sustainable transportation, linking Boston’s residents to work, school and public attractions across the city.”

The city expects to begin installing the new stations in September.

Additional details and an interactive map of the planned new stations can be found at boston.gov/bike-share-expansion.