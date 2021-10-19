State House Update: New Bills Would Tackle Racial Profiling, Traffic Enforcement Cameras, E-Bikes

This fall, Massachusetts lawmakers are taking up a backlog of legislation that had been set aside during the pandemic, when lawmakers were focused on the public health emergency and its economic fallout.

Last week, two legislative committees – the Joint Committee on Transportation and the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security – hosted public hearings to discuss proposals that could affect traffic rules and enforcement across the Commonwealth.

Here’s a quick summary of some of the bills they discussed: