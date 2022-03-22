Photos: The Green Line Extension’s Opening Day

A Green Line train bearing the destination sign for "Union Square" arrives at the new Lechmere station in Cambridge on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Riders examine the updated MBTA rapid transit maps at the new Union Square station on its opening day, Monday, March 21, 2022.

 

The platform of the new Union Square station, the terminal of the Green Line’s new Union Square branch, is surrounded by new transit-oriented development.

 

A view out the front of a Green Line train as it arrives at Union Square station in Somerville.
An operator’s-eye view of the arrival at Union Square station.

GLX Opening Day: Scenes From the First Train From Union Square

A skyline view of the new construction around Lechmere station in Cambridge, seen from the elevated platform of the new Lechmere Green Line stop.
New transit-oriented development surrounds the new Lechmere Green Line station in Cambridge.

 

A Boston-bound train arrives at the platform of the new Lechmere Green Line station, located on an elevated viaduct next to the O’Brien Highway in Cambridge.

 

Randal Thurston’s artwork adorns the glass elevator towers at Lechmere Station. The piece features “the flora and fauna found in North Point Park throughout the year,” according to the artist’s statement.

New Green Line Stops Bring New Public Art to Medford, Somerville, and Cambridge

Another view of Randal Thurston's artwork from the southern entry to the new Lechmere Station.
Another installation of Randal Thurston’s artwork on the southern elevator tower at the new Lechmere Station.

 

The First Street entrance to the new Lechmere station, looking north into the Cambridge Crossing development. Street reconstruction projects still in progress for the area will add a network of physically protected bike lanes on First Street and the O’Brien Highway.

 

A view along the Green Line's new Lechmere viaduct looking towards downtown Boston.
A view along the Green Line’s new Lechmere viaduct looking towards downtown Boston, showing the construction work that’s still in progress along O’Brien Highway.

 

The old Lechmere station, located across the street from the new station, has been in use since the streetcar era of the 1920s, and was later adapted as a bus transfer point to the Green Line. It will soon be demolished for redevelopment.

 

The abandoned “Trolley Snacks” concession stand in the old Lechmere station.

 

An arch of the newly refurbished Lechmere Viaduct, pictured from Charles River Dam Road.
While the Green Line extension was being built, the MBTA also rehabilitated the Lechmere Viaduct over the Charles River to reinforce the century-old concrete spans with carbon fiber and replace the track infrastructure on top of the viaduct. The viaduct re-opened to transit service along with the rest of the new Green Line branch to Union Square on Monday, March 21, 2022.

 

A large crowd gathered under the Lechmere Station viaduct for the Green Line Extension opening festivities at noon on Monday, March 21, 2022.

 

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne speaks from a podium at the Green Line Extension grand opening celebration, held in the plaza located under the new Lechmere Station in Cambridge
Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne at the Green Line grand opening celebration, held in the plaza located under the new Lechmere Station in Cambridge. “Over 20 years ago, I joined with those early activists working for the GLX and environmental justice… That shared desire for justice has united many of us, and this milestone demonstrates what we can accomplish when we work together,” said the Mayor.
The future Somerville Community Path, which is still closed for construction until the Green Line’s longer Medford branch opens later this year, will continue west of Lechmere beyond the construction fence pictured here. The path will travel under the Green Line viaduct pictured here, then ascend over the Fitchburg Line commuter rail tracks on a separate viaduct into East Somerville.

 

