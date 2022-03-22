Photos: The Green Line Extension’s Opening Day

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
In 2021, Boston Planners Approved More Parking Spaces Than HomesBy Christian MilNeil |
Over the course of 2021, the BPDA approved 71 new development projects that include a combined total of 17.1 million square feet of real estate inside the city's boundaries.
America’s Best Bus Stops 2022, Round One: Stops that Do Double DutyBy Kea Wilson |
After years and years of sending up sorry stops across America, we're turning our attention to wonderful waiting areas for once.
Most of Western Ave. in Allston Would Be Dedicated for Bikes and Buses Under BPDA PlanBy Christian MilNeil |
To meet climate goals and accommodate new development with more efficient city streets, City of Boston planners and community advocates are pushing to redesign Western Avenue in Allston to a bus-priority "transitway" that would reduce car traffic to just one lane for most of the street's length between Barry's Corner and the Charles River.
Una actualización sobre CDMX, un lugar innovador del transporte sostenibleBy Ruth Rosas |
Ya es hora de que el campo de la planificación urbana deje de omitir los éxitos de las ciudades como la Ciudad de México, para encontrar técnicas innovadoras para mejorar el ambiente transporte sostenible.
Gas Prices Are Surging, But T Ridership Isn’t (Yet)By Christian MilNeil |
Current subway ridership is still around 47 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and bus ridership is at about 65 percent.
Mass. Clean Energy Center Awards $3 Million to New E-Bike Subsidy ProgramsBy Christian MilNeil |
The funding will help lower-income families buy e-bikes in Worcester, Cape Cod, and the Pioneer Valley, and will also fund an 18-month cargo bike delivery pilot program that will serve the Allston neighborhood of Boston.