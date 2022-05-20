PHOTOS: Boston’s Bike to Work Day Festivities

Person in blue jacket standing next to his bike by a crowd of other bikers in downtown Boston for Bike to Work Day festivities.
Aseem Deodhar stands with his bike in Downtown Crossing at the City of Boston's Bike to Work day festival, which offered breakfast, music, bike tune-ups, and e-bike demonstration rides for hundreds of bike commuters on Friday morning.
Amy Li (foreground) rides in a convoy of bicyclists in a bike lane on Commonwealth Avenue near the Massachusetts Avenue underpass.
Amy Li rides along the Commonwealth Avenue bike lane near the Massachusetts Avenue underpass. “I (commute by bike) pretty often, I would say, but less in the past year,” she told StreetsblogMASS. “I used to bike to school all the time; now I do it a couple times a week.”

 

Four bicyclists ride in the middle of the rightmost lane of Commonwealth Avenue as part of a Bike to Work Day convoy.
Ron (center rear, in the white t-shift and Ronda of Brighton ride along Commonwealth Avenue for Bike to Work Day 2022. “We ride into town all the time with our 11 year-old son… he usually leads the way,” Ronda told StreetsblogMASS. “They should do the whole (of) Comm. Ave. the same way they did up there (west of the B.U. Bridge, where there are curb-protected bike lanes),” added Ron.

 

neighborhood convoy of five riding on Warren St on their way to downtown for Bike to Work Day festivities.
A neighborhood convoy rides up Warren Street in Roxbury on their way downtown for Bike to Work Day festivities.
A large crowd of bike riders gathers on Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square beneath the Citgo sign.
A convoy of bike commuters riding in from Allston and Brighton rolls through Kenmore Square for Bike to Work Day 2022.

 

people biking on a separated bike line on Washington St towards downtown for Bike to Work Day
A bike convoy riding on Washington St heading toward downtown for Bike to Work Day celebrations.

 

A Trike Called Funk playing tunes for the Bike to Work Day celebrations from his red, white and black trike.
A Trike Called Funk played tunes for the Bike to Work Day celebrations.
MBTA staff showing someone how to load their bike onto the front of a bus
MBTA staff offered demonstrations about how to load and unload bikes on the agency’s buses.

 

a crowd of bikers gathered at downtown crossing for Bike to Work Day celebrations
Downtown Crossing was crowded with bikes and their riders on Friday morning during the City of Boston’s Bike to Work Day celebrations.
A crowd of Bike to Work Day celebrants, many of whom are wearing bike helmets, gather in front of tents to get free coffee and pastries in Downtown Crossing.
Riders collect their complementary coffee and pastries in Downtown Crossing during the City of Boston’s Bike to Work Day festivities on Friday morning.

 

MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler, Jeff Rosenblum of Toole Design Group and Kirstie Hostetter, a transit planner with the City of Boston chat while holding their bikes in the middle of Summer Street in downtown Boston during the city's Bike to Work Day celebration.
MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler (left) chats with Jeff Rosenblum of Toole Design Group (center) and Kirstie Hostetter, a transit planner with the City of Boston, in Downtown Crossing during the City of Boston’s Bike to Work Day festivities on May 20, 2022. Tesler told StreetsblogMASS that he’d brought his bike on his morning ferry ride from Hingham, then rode it to Downtown Crossing on his way to MassDOT’s headquarters at 10 Park Plaza.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A detail of the MBTA's proposed new bus network map, showing the proposed new routes that would connect Roxbury and Dorchester to the jobs of the Longwood Medical Area (upper left). Courtesy of the MBTA.

Our First Look At the T’s Proposed New Bus Network

By Christian MilNeil |
The MBTA has published a draft map of its proposed new bus network – a major milestone in the agency’s efforts to reinvigorate and expand its bus services. For the past year, the T’s planners have been working on a blank-slate redesign of its bus routes to adapt to the region’s changing travel patterns, better […]