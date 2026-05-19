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MBTA Launching New Year-Round Boston Harbor Ferry Loop In June

Editor's note: the following is a lightly edited version of an MBTA press release.
2:30 PM EDT on May 19, 2026
A map of transit routes around Boston Harbor, with Logan Airport in the upper right, downtown Boston at left, and the Seaport district on the bottom edge. In the middle is highlighted a teal dotted line labelled "F10 Harbor Loop" that connects the airport, Commonwealth Pier in the Seaport, Central Wharf downtown, and Lovejoy Wharf near North Station.
Courtesy of the MBTA

Editor’s note: the following is a lightly edited version of an MBTA press release.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) today announced the launch of a new F10 “Harbor Loop” ferry route beginning Monday, June 29, 2026. 

The new route will provide year-round, weekday-only service connecting Lovejoy Wharf (North Station), Central Wharf (Aquarium), Seaport, and Logan Airport.

The Harbor Loop will be a commuter service operating on weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during peak travel periods:

  • Morning service will operate counterclockwise around the harbor from 6:10am to 11:30am 
  • Evening service will operate clockwise from 3:55pm to 7:50pm.  
  • There will be no service between 11:30am and 3:55pm, or after 7:50pm. 

Detailed schedules are not yet available, but additional information will be available soon at mbta.com/ferry

The Harbor Loop supplements and does not replace the existing Seaport Ferry route, which is operated by the Massachusetts Convention Center. 

“This new Harbor Loop ferry service will make it easier for commuters, residents and visitors to travel between some of Boston’s busiest destinations,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Expanding ferry service helps us take advantage of Boston Harbor as a transportation asset while strengthening connections across the MBTA system and improving access to jobs, housing, and Logan Airport.” 

Regular subway fares apply, but Charliecards won’t be accepted

One-way fares will cost $2.40 (full fare) or $1.10 (reduced fare), matching subway and Zone 1A pricing, but frequent riders should note that CharlieCards and subway monthly passes can not be used to pay fares on this route (commuter rail monthly passes are accepted, however).

Instead, riders may pay using contactless Tap to Ride payments, cash or credit card on board, or with the commuter rail mTicket app. 

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