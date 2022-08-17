Closures On the Southwest Corridor Set to Overlap with Start of Orange Line Shutdown

This afternoon the Department of Conservation and Recreation, DCR, the managing state agency for the Southwest Corridor, announced they would “implement moving closures along the Southwest Corridor Park bike path in the City of Boston to accommodate repair work,” according to an advisory posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon:

@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Southwest Corridor Park bike path in the City of Boston: pic.twitter.com/Wnnjm9X0dZ — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 17, 2022

These closures could further compound the transportation woes for residents who live along the corridor as they would overlap with the upcoming Orange Line shutdown set to begin on the same day, August 19.

The Southwest Corridor runs parallel to the Orange Line and provides pedestrians and bicyclists a shaded path separated from car traffic from Forest Hills to Ruggles station near Northeastern University.

The path sees 1,500 to 1,700 bike riders on a typical fall weekday, according to the City of Boston’s bike counts.

Last week Mayor Wu and Peter Cheung, a local bike advocate, rode the corridor as they led a group ride from the Roslindale neighborhood to downtown Boston.

Just a few hours after DCR’s announcement, Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the City of Boston tweeted the City is in communication with DCR about the closure:

Just spoke with @MassDCR. They know the path is critical, especially during the shutdown. They will be providing an updated plan shortly to make sure travel is not disrupted. https://t.co/Ba10z1p8fg — Jascha Franklin-Hodge (@jfh) August 17, 2022

The Boston Cyclists Union, who has been organizing group rides to support bicyclists during the shutdown, posted a tweet with additional details about DCR’s planned work after a conversation with them, “They are prioritizing fixing fall hazards and bumps on the path to make it safer for cyclists.”

Becca Wolfson, executive director of the BCU, told StreetsblogMASS in a phone call this afternoon (writer’s note: Wolfson also serves on the StreetsblogMASS board of directors), that her organization has been pushing DCR to repave the trail for months and nudged them again on the importance of fixing the trail ahead of the Orange Line shutdown as “this is going to be a really important path and with new riders not expecting these really disruptive and hazardous tree roots it’s an imperative to fix it.”

“Some of it will just be spot fixes, it won’t be the total repavement or reconstruction, but the intention is to actually make rides much better. It’s also our understanding that they are working to get this done as quickly as possible,” she added.

Wolfson is optimistic this work will ultimately benefit trail users, ”riders and the general public should be celebrating that DCR is doing this because it will lead to much more smoother commutes,” she said.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to DCR for further details and is awaiting a response.