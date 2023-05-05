News Briefs: Free Bluebikes Sundays, Southwest Corridor Path Work Resumes

Free Bluebikes passes every Sunday for Mental Health Awareness Month

For the next four Sundays, the lead sponsor of the Bluebikes system, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is giving away free Bluebikes rides in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month.

To take advantage, Bluebikes users will need to open the Bluebikes App and select the two-hour “Adventure Pass.” Users will be able to claim unlimited passes on Sundays this month.

The promotion will also include a free ride code to give to a friend, and the ten riders who log the most miles on Bluebikes in May will win a year-long Bluebikes membership.

Southwest Corridor paving work resumes

After a long hiatus, work is resuming on repairing pavement on the Southwest Corridor bike path between the South End, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain.

As we reported here last September, this work was supposed to be done last fall, after repair work done for the Orange Line shutdown left behind bumpy patches of new asphalt along the popular bike trail (see photo at left). But the contractors that were hired for the project were reportedly unavailable to actually do the work before winter began.

According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, work resuming this week (pictured above) will remove broken patches of asphalt, repaving, and intersection improvements, including the removal of deteriorating cobblestone pavers in locations where the path crosses city streets and sidewalks.

Path users should be prepared to detour around work crews, either onto parallel paths in the Southwest Corridor, or adjacent streets and sidewalks.