Saturday: Allston’s First Open Streets Event

12:38 PM EDT on August 18, 2023

Map of Allston highlighting Harvard Ave and Brighton Ave., which form a large cross shape in the middle of the map and indicate the location of the Saturday August 19 open streets event.

Map of Saturday’s Open Streets event in Allston. Courtesy of the City of Boston.

This summer's third open streets festival is coming to Allston this weekend, when the City of Boston will close Brighton and Harvard Avenues to car traffic and open up the neighborhood to a day-long festival of outdoor activities and performances.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Dorchester Ave. between TK and TK.

MBTA buses on the TK routes will be detoured around their usual routes on these streets for the duration of the event. Find the closest alternative bus stops here.

