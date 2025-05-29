TransitMatters Hires Transportation Policy Expert Caitlin Allen-Connelly as Its New Executive Director

The following is an edited version of a TransitMatters press release.

TransitMatters, the nonprofit public transit advocacy organization, has hired local transportation policy expert Caitlin Allen-Connelly to be its new Executive Director.

Caitlin Allen-Connelly. Photo courtesy of TransitMatters.

Allen-Connelly had previously worked as a Senior Advisor on Transportation at A Better City, a business organization focused on improving infrastructure in the Boston region. There, she published numerous reports, many of which were aligned with the advocacy priorities of TransitMatters.

Those projects include a report focused on improving the MBTA's fare structures, ridership increases during the Sumner Tunnel closures, mitigating traffic during the proposed Allston I-90 construction project, and electrifying the regional rail system.

Allen-Connelly had also previously served on the TransitMatters Board as its Secretary. Earlier in her career, she worked on global climate and sustainable development policy with the United Nations and the OECD.

“Caitlin understands what it means when transit systems fall short—and what it takes to make them work better for everyone,” said Tim Lawrence, Chair of the TransitMatters Board, in a press release announcing the hire. “We spent a lot of time listening and looking for the organization’s next leader, someone who brings people together and knows how to move impactful, innovative ideas forward. Caitlin’s done that again and again, and we’re thrilled to have her lead the team.”

“TransitMatters has changed what people expect from their transit system—and shown what’s possible when riders have a seat at the table,” said Allen-Connelly in the same press release. “I look forward to working alongside staff, volunteers, civic and elected leaders, and riders themselves—people who bring deep knowledge and lived experience to this work." Together, we’ll take on the challenges ahead with urgency and a shared commitment to build a system that not only works for riders, but also supports our economy and strengthens communities where transit access is tied to opportunity, equity, and essential needs.”"

Jarred Johnson, who had led TransitMatters since 2019 before stepping down earlier this year to join Toole Design, said that “Caitlin’s been in this work for a long time—and has always been a thoughtful voice for what better transit looks like. I’m excited to see her lead the organization into what’s next.”