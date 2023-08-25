New Labor Contract Generates a Surge of Job Applications at the T

The MBTA's shortage of bus operators is more acute than ever, but relief could be coming soon: more competitive wages and benefits in the newly-adopted union contract have generated a significant surge in new job applications.
In spite of intense recruiting efforts over the past year, the T currently has just 1,450 active bus drivers on its payroll – down from 1,474 at the beginning of the year.
But at the beginning of this month, the MBTA board of directors authorized a much more competitive labor contract with the Boston Carmen's Union Local 589.
The new contract offers a $30 per hour starting wage for bus drivers – about $8 more than the previous wage for entry-level drivers.