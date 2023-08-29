UPS Truck Driver Strikes and Kills 57 Year-Old Victim in Newton

On Monday evening, a UPS truck driver struck and killed a 57 year-old man who was riding a bicycle in the heart of Newton's Nonantum village center, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

In a press release, the D.A.'s office reported that the crash occurred at the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street in Newton at around 5:24 p.m. Monday evening.

The victim, a 57 year-old man, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified.

Police reported that the perpetrator, another 57 year-old man from Newton, remained on the scene.

Police suspect that the perpetrator was driving east on Watertown Street and attempting a left turn onto Bridge Street when he struck his victim, who was riding a bicycle westbound on Watertown Street.

Watertown Street is a busy, relatively narrow neighborhood main street lined with small businesses and apartment buildings. The crash occurred right next to Coletti-Magni Park, the central village green for the Nonantum neighborhood.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.