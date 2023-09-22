Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Amtrak

Officials Announce $108 Million Federal Grant to Build East-West Rail

8:27 AM EDT on September 22, 2023

An Amtrak train waits to depart from Springfield Union Station in January 2020. Photo by Trains in the Valley, licensed under Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0.

Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Richard Neal, and officials from MassDOT and Amtrak are gathering in Springfield this morning to announce that the state has won a $108 million for rail infrastructure upgrades that will allow faster, more frequent passenger train service between Springfield and Boston.

Earlier this year, MassDOT submitted a grant application through the U.S. Department of Transportation's expanded Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) program, which funds railroad infrastructure improvements.

Recommended

MassDOT Seeking Funds to Add More Frequent, Faster Worcester-Springfield Passenger Rail Service

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CRISI program saw a three-fold increase in funding.

According to the Commonwealth's grant application, the $108 million will upgrade key bottlenecks on the 54-mile section of railroad that connects Worcester and Springfield – a segment of railway that's owned by CSX, a privately-owned freight rail corporation.

Currently, roughly 10 freight trains and two Lake Shore Limited Amtrak trains (one in each direction) share a single track on 44 of the 54 miles of railroad between Worcester and Springfield.

MassDOT's proposed project would add a second passing track on about 23 miles' worth of the route to allow more trains to use the corridor.

The project would also upgrade tracks and signals so that more of the corridor meets federal standards for a "Class 4" railroad, which would allow passenger trains to run at speeds up to 80 mph.

Those proposed track improvements could enable Amtrak trains to run up to 80 mph, and reduce the time for passenger rail trips between Boston and Springfield to 2 hours and 10 minutes – roughly the same amount of time it takes to drive.

During Friday morning's press conference, MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger said that the state has already started doing some technical work in preparation for the track improvement projects.

"We are doing some technical analysis now and we will have a better sense of the timeframe for construction," said Slesinger. "CSX is the right-of-way owner, so they get final say on the timeline, but most rail projects take several years to implement construction improvements and start the new service."

This story will be updated.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Tired Out

September 22, 2023
Transit

Poll: Free Fares Could Rival Reliable Service For Attracting New Riders To the T

57 percent of the poll's respondents said that making the T free to ride would make them more likely to use transit; 37 percent said that fare-free service would make them "much more likely" to ride.

September 21, 2023

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
Donate today.
Environment

Sec. Tibbits-Nutt Spotlights Climate Issues In First Meeting As MassDOT Board Chair

"We all know that we're one of the filthiest industries, and we have a lot of work to do," said the Commonwealth's new Secretary of Transportation.

September 20, 2023
Highways

MassDOT Starts Planning For Tobin Bridge Replacement

September 20, 2023
See all posts