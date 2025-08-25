T Begins Running Faster Orange Line Service In Medford and Malden

Editor's note: this article is a lightly edited copy of an MBTA press release.

This week, for the first time in decades, the MBTA will raise maximum speeds on the northern part of the Orange Line from 40 to 55 mph.

The previous maximum speed on the Orange Line was 40 MPH. The segment between Assembly and Oak Grove was originally designed for 55 MPH, but as track infrastructure declined, speeds were lowered for safety reasons.

This is the first time that that the Orange Line has reached 55 mph in over 20 years' worth of documentation.

“We are in a moment where long-awaited investments in public transportation are becoming real for the people we serve,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “It has taken hundreds of millions of dollars and an aggressive, strategic approach to infrastructure to get here."

“Under the leadership of Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll we have focused on rebuilding our transportation network, improving quality of life for all. In 2024 we eliminated speed restrictions and restored maximum allowable speed for the entire Orange Line, and now are ready to further shorten trip times, giving our riders back even more precious time,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.