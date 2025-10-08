Healey Administration Announces $7.5 Million in MassTrails Grants

On Tuesday, Gov. Healey's administration announced this year's round of MassTrails grants, which pledge $7.5 million to help advance 50 trail projects across Massachusetts.

According to a press release from the administration, the money will contribute to the construction of 60 miles of new recreational trails, and enhance numerous other existing trails.

“When we invest in trails, we’re investing in jobs, tourism, and the local businesses that keep Massachusetts moving forward,” Governor Healey said in a statement accompanying the grant announcement.

“As a former mayor, I saw how trail networks bring communities together in a real, practical way. They connect neighborhoods, parks and downtowns, making it easier for people to walk, bike and spend time outdoors,” added Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

A full list of grant awards is available here. Some highlights include: