Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Crashes

Driver Kills Man On Bike in Framingham

10:55 AM EST on November 20, 2025

A bird's eye view of an intersection in a residential suburban neighborhood. One street crossing diagonally from lower left to upper right is labelled Concord Street. An intersecting street from the center of the image to lower right is labelled Gorman Road. A building near the top of the image, facing the intersection of those two streets, is labelled Framingham District Court House. A complex of apartments near the left edge is labelled Framingham Housing Authority Musterfield Apartments

An aerial view of the crash site where a driver struck and killed a Framingham man on Wednesday morning.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office is pressing charges against a driver who is suspected of killing a man who was riding his bike at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road Wednesday morning.

Framingham police responded to reports of a crash at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old Framingham man with serious injuries, and his damaged adaptive three-wheeled bike.

The perpetrator of the crash had fled the scene.

According to police reports, medical technicians transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Framingham Police subsequently located and arrested a suspect, whom the Middlesex District Attorney's office identified as Paulo Castro, 69, a Framingham resident.

Castro will have an arraignment hearing today at Framingham District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Crash site is next to large public housing neighborhood

Footage of the crash scene yesterday from WCVB showed police tape surrounding the entrance to Gorman Road, a residential street off Concord Street. Several of the victim's personal belongings, including a bike helmet, backpack, and bike lock, were scattered on the pavement in the middle of the street.

The intersection of Gorman Road and Concord Street has a traffic signal and painted crosswalks across three of the intersection's four legs.

Concord Street, also known as state route 126, generally has two lanes of traffic, but at this intersection, there is an additional left-turn lane from Concord Street to Gorman Road, a one-way street and one of the only streets in the neighborhood that isn't a dead-end.

MassDOT's IMPACT crash database records 29 other crashes at the same intersection over the past 5 years, 9 of which resulted in a non-fatal injuries to at least one victim. Three of those crashes involved someone riding a bike, and one involved a pedestrian.

Framingham adopted a citywide 25 mph speed limit in 2019.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Get Schooled

November 20, 2025
Street Design

Boston’s Bus Lane Projects Are Stuck In Red Tape, Leaving Riders Stuck In Traffic

November 19, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
MBTA

Paying With Their Time: Increasing Traffic Congestion Erodes Benefits of Boston’s Fare-Free Buses

Mayor Wu's press office avoided several inquiries from StreetsblogMASS to discuss the worsening delays in MBTA bus service over the course of her first term.

November 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAElections and Politics

Trump Budget Proposal Seeks To Decimate Federal Transit Funding

November 18, 2025
Elections and Politics

Conceding to Trump, State House Democrats Fast-Track Legislation to Repeal State Climate Laws

House Democrats are poised to embrace the Trump administration's energy policies by repealing key science-based provisions in the state's climate laws.

November 17, 2025
MBTA

T Suspends Quincy, Braintree Red Line Branch Nov. 15-23

November 15, 2025
See all posts