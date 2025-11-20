Driver Kills Man On Bike in Framingham

The Middlesex District Attorney's office is pressing charges against a driver who is suspected of killing a man who was riding his bike at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road Wednesday morning.

Framingham police responded to reports of a crash at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old Framingham man with serious injuries, and his damaged adaptive three-wheeled bike.

The perpetrator of the crash had fled the scene.

According to police reports, medical technicians transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Framingham Police subsequently located and arrested a suspect, whom the Middlesex District Attorney's office identified as Paulo Castro, 69, a Framingham resident.

Castro will have an arraignment hearing today at Framingham District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Crash site is next to large public housing neighborhood

Footage of the crash scene yesterday from WCVB showed police tape surrounding the entrance to Gorman Road, a residential street off Concord Street. Several of the victim's personal belongings, including a bike helmet, backpack, and bike lock, were scattered on the pavement in the middle of the street.

The intersection of Gorman Road and Concord Street has a traffic signal and painted crosswalks across three of the intersection's four legs.

Concord Street, also known as state route 126, generally has two lanes of traffic, but at this intersection, there is an additional left-turn lane from Concord Street to Gorman Road, a one-way street and one of the only streets in the neighborhood that isn't a dead-end.

MassDOT's IMPACT crash database records 29 other crashes at the same intersection over the past 5 years, 9 of which resulted in a non-fatal injuries to at least one victim. Three of those crashes involved someone riding a bike, and one involved a pedestrian.

Framingham adopted a citywide 25 mph speed limit in 2019.