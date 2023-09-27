Skip to Content
MBTA

T Will Make Fairmount Free During Upcoming Red Line Closure In Dorchester

10:46 AM EDT on September 27, 2023

A map of Dorchester and Jamaica Plain highlighting the location of the Fairmount Line and Red Line, which runs roughly parallel to the Fairmount Line about a mile to the east.

The Red Line and Fairmount Line in Dorchester. Ashmont Line stations south of the JFK/UMass stop, and the entire Mattapan Line between Mattapan Square and Ashmont, will be closed for 16 days in October for track work. The T is offering fare-free rides on the nearby Fairmount Line to mitigate the closure’s impacts (note that this map does not show all Mattapan Line stations).

This article has been adapted from an MBTA press release.

Travel on the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line will be free during October's 16-day closure of the Red Line’s Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line from October 14-29.

The MBTA plans to construct major track improvements across the Ashmont Branch and the Mattapan Line during October's closure. The Fairmount Line, which runs between Readville, Hyde Park, Mattapan Square, Upham's Corner, and South Station, runs roughly parallel to the Ashmont Branch, and its Talbot Avenue and Four Corners/Geneva stations are about a 20 minute walk west of the Red Line's Shawmut and Fields Corner stations.

The T also plans to provide free shuttle buses along the Mattapan Line route and between the Ashmont and JFK/UMass Red Line stations.

Riders can simply show their CharlieCard to the Commuter Rail conductor while onboard the Fairmount Line to ride for free during the closure. Current Fairmount Line schedules are available at mbta.com. T

“The upcoming work on the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line is critical to addressing and improving safety and reliability along this stretch of the Red Line, and the complete closure of these lines allows us to accomplish vital work in 16 days. While this service change will be challenging for our riders, they have let me know that they appreciate that we are committed to improving their travels,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

Read More:

