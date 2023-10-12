Skip to Content
Mayor Wu Announces Discounted Bikeshare Passes for Boston Residents

New members who live in Boston will be able to buy an annual Bluebikes pass for $60, and income-eligible residents can get a year-long pass for just $5.

3:13 PM EDT on October 12, 2023

Several people in business suits ride Bluebikes across the bricks of City Hall Plaza under blue skies. Boston's concrete City Hall is visible in the right background.

Mayor Wu (center) joins other city mayors, Boston City Hall staff, and design professionals visiting with the Mayors’ Institute on City Design for a bike ride through City Hall Plaza on October 12, 2023.

On Thursday afternoon, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new discounted pass program designed to get more Boston residents to subscribe to Bluebikes, the region's bikesharing system.

The city's new Boston Bikes Pass is a city-subsidized annual Bluebikes membership for Boston residents that will dramatically reduce the cost of riding.

City of Boston residents who have not had a Bluebikes membership in the last three years will be eligible to purchase an annual pass for $60, less than half the typical cost of an annual membership.

The city will also offer even deeper discounts for income-eligible residents, including people who are eligible for MassHealth or SNAP benefits, or people who live in public housing. Those riders can now snag a year-long pass for just $5.

Bluebikes passes allow unlimited rides up to 45 minutes long. Longer rides are still subject to a $2.50 charge for each half-hour.

Mayor Wu noted how last summer, when the MBTA's Orange Line shut down, the city offered free Bluebikes passes for the entire city – and subsequently saw Bluebikes usage break multiple ridership records.

"When the financial barriers come down, the interest is there, the energy is there, and we want to make that possible throughout the year," said Mayor Wu.

The city has set up a new website where people can find out more and apply for the discounted passes. The program is being funded through the city budget, on a trial basis, through June 2024.

Several other big-city mayors in Boston this week, including Sheng Tao of Oakland, Tim Kelly of Chattanooga, and Mike Duggan of Detroit, were also at Thursday's press conference. They're visiting Boston with the Mayors’ Institute on City Design.

"It's a tremendous honor for us to be able to partner with this organization and lift up some examples of how the built environment really shapes health and well-being and connectivity... and to learn from these incredible leaders who are working to do the same thing in their own hometowns," said Mayor Wu.

After Thursday's press conference, those mayors joined City Hall staff and Mayor Wu for a quick tour around some of downtown Boston's protected bikeways.

