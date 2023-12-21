Gov. Healey Adds $24 Million for Trail Projects from Pandemic Relief Funds

Earlier this week, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced a new round of investment to advance regional trail projects with a focus on environmental justice communities.

The Commonwealth will use $24 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fast-track trail projects in environmental justice communities "that otherwise might have waited years," according to a Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) press release.

In a press statement, DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said that “these ARPA investments in our trail systems will enable us to create a more connected, accessible, and vibrant Massachusetts."

The $24 million will be divvied up in three broad categories. $6 million will be booked for next year's round of MassTrails grants. $3 million will fund maintenance work for existing trails statewide, including trail stream crossings in various state parks and forests, trailhead improvements, and trail repair work.

But the majority of this funding – $15 million – will pay for construction of several new DCR-owned trails and trail connections: