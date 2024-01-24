Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Crashes

Driver Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Outside Boston Medical Center

1:15 PM EST on January 24, 2024

Massachusetts Avenue passes under the Boston Medical Center south of Harrison Street in this 2019 Google Street View image. The two-block segment of Mass. Ave. between Harrison Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard is the deadliest section of roadway in the City of Boston.

A driver struck and killed an unidentified woman on Massachusetts Avenue outside Boston Medical Center in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, emergency workers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Albany Street around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

NBC10 Boston reported that the driver who caused the crash was operating a large plow truck.

NBC10's video footage from the scene early this morning showed a large dump truck with a plow attachment surrounded by police tape. The words "William L. French Trucking" were on the truck's door.

The two-block segment of Massachusetts Avenue in the vicinity of Boston Medical Center is one of the deadliest places in the City of Boston, according to the city's Vision Zero crash data.

In addition to this morning's crash, drivers have killed five other victims – four pedestrians and one person on a bicycle – in the area since the beginning of 2019.

MassDOT's IMPACT crash database records an additional 30 injury-causing crashes in the area during the same five-year period.

Recommended

Building Back Flimsier: Flexposts Replace Concrete Curbs for Mass. Ave. Bike Lanes

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Step Up Their Game

January 24, 2024
Transit

The T’s Bus Driver Shortage Persists, In Spite of New Labor Contract

But expanded bus operator training programs and reduced attrition could start turning the tide in 2024.

January 23, 2024
Equity

MBTA Plans to Offer Half-Priced Fares for Low-Income Riders Later This Year

January 19, 2024
See all posts