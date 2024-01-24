Driver Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Outside Boston Medical Center

A driver struck and killed an unidentified woman on Massachusetts Avenue outside Boston Medical Center in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, emergency workers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Albany Street around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

NBC10 Boston reported that the driver who caused the crash was operating a large plow truck.

NBC10's video footage from the scene early this morning showed a large dump truck with a plow attachment surrounded by police tape. The words "William L. French Trucking" were on the truck's door.

The two-block segment of Massachusetts Avenue in the vicinity of Boston Medical Center is one of the deadliest places in the City of Boston, according to the city's Vision Zero crash data.

In addition to this morning's crash, drivers have killed five other victims – four pedestrians and one person on a bicycle – in the area since the beginning of 2019.

MassDOT's IMPACT crash database records an additional 30 injury-causing crashes in the area during the same five-year period.