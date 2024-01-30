January Closure Fixes 16 More Slow Zones on the Green Line

On Monday, service on the Green Line resumed with 16 fewer slow zones after the MBTA was able to repair track defects and other outstanding safety hazards during a 23-day closure of the central segment between Kenmore and North Station.
For most of January, except for a brief reopening during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, the T closed the entire E branch south of North Station, the B branch east of Babcock Street, and the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station for track work.
The closure gave work crews uninterrupted access to the track and stations to complete repair work that removed 16 safety-related speed restrictions – one more than originally scheduled, according to an MBTA press release issued Monday afternoon.
The T says that it was also able to significantly reduce the length of a seventeenth speed restriction between Haymarket and Government Center in downtown Boston.
The T will next turn its attention to the Red Line in Cambridge, where a 10-day track project in February will close the subway between Alewife and Harvard Square between Feb. 5 and Feb. 14.