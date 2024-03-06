Skip to Content
MassDOT

Sec. Tibbits-Nutt Discusses MetroWest Transport Issues With Rep. Cataldo

9:29 AM EST on March 6, 2024

MassDOT Secretary and CEO sits down for a not-particularly-challenging but illuminating interview with State Rep. Simon Cataldo (Concord) for a new video on the legislator's YouTube channel.

Topics covered include the Secretary's interest in regional housing policy, possible redevelopment of the recently-closed prison in Concord and a related design study for the Route 2 rotary there, and the need for better walking and biking infrastructure in the MetroWest suburbs.

Watch the conversation here:

Near the end of the interview, Tibbits-Nutt also digs into her desire to reform the fare structure on the MBTA's regional rail system – potentially as part of the T's upcoming re-negotiation of its contract with Keolis, the company that operates suburban trains.

"I have two commuter rail stations within walking distance of my house, connected by bike paths. I do not use commuter rail. My family doesn't use commuter rail. It is insanely expensive," said Tibbits-Nutt.

The Secretary later notes that those stations in her hometown are in Zone 8, where a one-way trip to downtown Boston costs $12.25 and a monthly pass costs an eye-watering $388.

Instead, Tibbits-Nutt opts for a 1.5-hour drive on Route 2.

