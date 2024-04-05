Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Equity

Sec. Tibbits-Nutt Tells the T to ‘Do Better’ Recruiting Women Into Its Workforce

3:35 PM EDT on April 5, 2024

A group of people wearing fluorescent yellow safety vests chats in a circle next to a parked MBTA bus.

Governor Healey chats with MBTA workers at the Cabot Yard maintenance facility after an announcing a new labor deal with the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 on August 2, 2023.

At a recent MBTA board meeting, Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt called the lack of women working for the T  “embarrassing” and asked the agency’s management to do more to recruit women. 

At the February 29th MBTA Board of Directors meeting, on the heels of Women’s History Month, Assistant General Manager for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) at the MBTA Jabes Rojas presented updates on diversity at the MBTA. 

An image with a black background, purple border, purple text on the right that reads "Women's History Month, March 2024" with the MBTA logo and "Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority" in white text, with women of different skin tones, hair color, and clothes with their hands on their hips on the left side.
Courtesy of the MBTA.

Since the 2020 murder of George Floyd, the MBTA has introduced new DEI initiatives including executive-level working groups, trainings, employee resource groups, mentorship programs, and funding for professional associations and career fairs.

The MBTA has reported an increase of representation in the workforce for Asian (from 3 percent to 6 percent) and Latino (from 7 percent 10 percent) people, but not yet reaching their goals of 7 percent and 13 percent, respectively. 

Black and African American workers have surpassed the MBTA goal of 9 percent of workforce representation, but the percentage of hires have decreased from 34 percent to 29 percent from 2020 to 2024.

A series of horizontal bar graphs titled "Total MBTA Workforce & Hires" with the subheading "Positive Trends by Race/Ethnicity". The information is disaggregated by race and ethnicity representing MBTA hiring numbers in the years 2015, 2020, 2023 (reported to the board), 2023, 2024 (hiring numbers), and a goal set to be met by 2023 (EEO goal). The identities represented are:- Asian (3.2%, 3.4%, 4.0%, 5.0%, 6.0%, 6.8%)- Black (31.6%, 34.3%, 35.0%, 34.0%, 29.0%, 8.8%)- Latino (5.8%, 6.8%, 7.0%, 10.0%, 10.0%, 12.8%)- White (57.9%, 51.5%, 48.0%, 44.0%,45.0%, with no goal percentage identified)- Other/No-Answer (1.5%, 4.0%, 6.0%, 8.0%, 10.0%, with no goal percentage identified)
Source: DEI Programming and Workforce Diversity Trends, MBTA, February 2024

The proportion of women in the T’s workforce has hovered around 23 percent in recent years.

Rojas shared that while the T has not reached their goal to have at least  41 percent women in the workforce, they are still on par with other national and local transportation agencies. 

A series of horizontal bar graphs titled "Total MBTA Workforce & Hires" with the subheading "EEO Goals trends by Gender". The information is disaggregated by gender representing MBTA hiring numbers in the years 2015, 2020, 2023 (reported to the board), 2023, 2024 (hiring numbers), and a goal set to be met by 2023 (EEO goal). The identities represented are:- Female (24.0%, 23.0%, 23.0%, 26.0%, 23.0%, 41.3%)- Male (76.5%, 77.0%, 77.0%, 73.0%, 73.0%, with no goal percentage identified)- Not Disclosed (0.0%, 0.0%, 0.0%, 1.0%, 3.0%, with no goal percentage identified)Below, a green box reads, "Gender representation in our MBTA workforce is consistent with the national and local transportation sectors and among our national agency peers as an area for continual improvement."
Source: DEI Programming and Workforce Diversity Trends, MBTA, February 2024

This prompted Secretary Tibbits-Nutt to ask, “So what are you doing to try and increase women in the workplace here? Because those are really, really bad numbers.”

Rojas responded that there have been some efforts, but acknowledged that it was an area for improvement. 

After some back-and-forth about what new initiatives the MBTA has pursued and what peer agencies they could learn from in response to seeing the declining women in the workforce numbers, Sec. Tibbits-Nutt delivered a more forceful admonishment:

“I would really push you on this. Because I think, your peer agencies, it’s also horrible. Because I think for the first time in a very long time in transportation, you actually see women. That doesn’t happen very often, and I think with this administration, it’s the first time you actually see women. And I have to say, as a female secretary, the amount of times that I sit in a room where I'm the only woman, it’s embarrassing.”

Tibbits-Nutt noted that the private sector has done a better job at recruiting more-diverse workforces because they “know you can make more money if you’re more diverse. You just can. People want to work with entities that are more diverse.”

Secretary Tibbits-Nutt encouraged the MBTA to look to the private sector or other organizations that are improving in this critical area, because, “I'm telling you, I cannot sit through another year of these numbers,” concluded the Secretary. “And I appreciate, and I applaud the transparency, but nothing’s changed. You have to do better. You just have to. Because this can’t continue.”

The full recording for the board meeting can be found here, as well as the agenda and slides presented regarding MBTA workforce diversity.

Union officials also acknowledge the need to do better

At a press conference for last week’s low-income fare approval, StreetsblogMASS asked two MBTA labor leaders if this is an issue that the T’s unions are also working on.

Mike Vartabedian, Executive Vice President at Mass. AFL-CIO and Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), District 15, which represents bus garage mechanics at the MBTA, emphasized that “it's a great way to make a living, a great trade to learn,” but acknowledged that it is “not traditionally a job that has attracted a lot of women. But that's changing… we're doing a little better, but we'd like to do a lot better.”

Jim Evers, President of the Boston Carmen's Union Local 589 told StreetsblogMASS that in terms of avenues to diversification, there is an apprenticeship program that the Carmen's Union is working to develop in collaboration with the MBTA.

Evers also claimed that "on the operations side, I think we're pretty close to being equal, in terms of gender parity.” 

We fact-checked that with MBTA officials; according to a T spokesperson, currently 25 percent of MBTA bus, light, and heavy rail operators are women.

10 out 11 people listed on the executive board roster on the Carmen's Union website are men. 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Vision Zero

Springfield Is the Commonwealth’s Deadliest City for Traffic Violence

April 3, 2024
Vision Zero

Cement Truck Driver Kills Man In Wheelchair In Boston’s South End

April 3, 2024
Regional Transit Authorities

Worcester Is Poised to Renew Fare-Free Transit Policy for One More Year

April 1, 2024
See all posts