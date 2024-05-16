Skip to Content
Boston’s Annual Bike to Work Day Celebration Happens Friday Morning at City Hall Plaza

3:50 PM EDT on May 16, 2024

A crowd of people in bikes pedals through a wide brick plaza. In the center, wearing a black helmet and blue hoodie, is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who was riding in from Roslindale, arrives in City Hall Plaza for Bike to Work Day on May 19, 2023.

This Friday from 7 to 9 a.m., the City of Boston will host its annual Bike to Work Festival on City Hall Plaza.

An electronic ad sign on the street in Downtown Crossing displays an ad for "Boston's Bike to Work Day Friday May 17 7-9 AM - Ride to City Hall Plaza" above a photo of 6-7 people riding their bikes on a city street.
A Boston's Bike to Work Day billboard in Downtown Crossing, featuring StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil (second from right, in the blue helmet).

As part of the celebration, the city has also coordinated 16 convoys of nearly 700 bike commuters who will make their way into downtown Boston from 24 surrounding cities and towns.

To meet up with a convoy coming through your neighborhood, visit the city's Bike to Work Day website.

The festival at City Hall Plaza will feature exhibitors from various bike advocacy groups and bike-friendly businesses, and will also provide a light breakfast to riders before they head off to work. 

