Boston’s Annual Bike to Work Day Celebration Happens Friday Morning at City Hall Plaza

This Friday from 7 to 9 a.m., the City of Boston will host its annual Bike to Work Festival on City Hall Plaza.

A Boston's Bike to Work Day billboard in Downtown Crossing, featuring StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil (second from right, in the blue helmet).

As part of the celebration, the city has also coordinated 16 convoys of nearly 700 bike commuters who will make their way into downtown Boston from 24 surrounding cities and towns.

To meet up with a convoy coming through your neighborhood, visit the city's Bike to Work Day website.

The festival at City Hall Plaza will feature exhibitors from various bike advocacy groups and bike-friendly businesses, and will also provide a light breakfast to riders before they head off to work.