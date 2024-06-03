This Weekend: Explore the Northern Strand With City of Everett Transportation Staff

On Saturday, the City of Everett’s Transportation and Mobility Department and the Green Streets Initiative will host an Everett Community Transportation Fair from 11-3 at 7 Acre Park along the Northern Strand Trail.

Courtesy of the City of Everett

The event will offer lots of free activities, including a staff-guided, 3-mile bike tour of the Northern Strand Trail, a 2K and 5K fun run (or walk), a kids' scooter and bike parade, and free food (while supplies last) from local food trucks.

Participants will also be able to try out Bluebikes with free rides available for the whole day (use the code "whatmoveseverett24" in the Bluebikes app).

7 Acre Park is located on the Northern Strand Trail at the end of Prescott Street, a quarter-mile west of Main Street. To get there on the T, take the Orange Line to Malden Center or Wellington, then catch the 99 or 106 bus to Main Street. Or borrow a Bluebike in Malden Center and pedal the last 1.2 miles to the park on the Northern Strand Trail.

In the event of rain or foul weather, the event will be held on Sunday, June 9 from 11 to 3.