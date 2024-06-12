T Knocks Out 10 More Slow Zones On the Orange Line

Editor's note: this article is an edited copy of an MBTA press release.

The MBTA today announced the completion of critical track work on the Orange Line while service was suspended between Wellington and Back Bay stations from May 28 through June 6. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift nine safety-related speed restrictions within the diversion area with a tenth removed just outside the diversion area between Ruggles and Massachusetts Avenue. The work accomplished will result in a safer, more reliable trip for riders with fewer unplanned service disruptions.

"In just 10 days, we replaced over 12,000 feet of running rail in this area,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With each diversion, we are identifying opportunities to become more efficient, maximizing the amount of work performed through improved planning, scoping, and close coordination between our Capital and Operations teams to lead hundreds of workers in tight constrained work locations."

With unencumbered access to Orange Line stations, crews accomplished the following work: