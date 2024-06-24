MassTrails Program Grants $12 Million for 65 Trail Projects Statewide

On Friday, state and municipal officials from across the Commonwealth convened near the Upper Charles Trail in downtown Holliston to announce $12 million worth of grants that will fund dozens of trail design, construction, and maintenance projects across Massachusetts.

The funding comes from the state's MassTrails team, an inter-agency collaboration between the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), MassDOT, and municipalities.

Happy trails: municipal officials and trail advocates celebrated $12 million in funding for trail projects across the state at a press conference in Holliston on June 21, 2024. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts Dept. of Conservation and Recreation.

Many of this year's grants advance projects in the Massachusetts "priority trails network," which includes long-distance trails like the Mass. Central Rail Trail, the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail in Berkshire County, the Cape Cod Rail Trail, and the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail between Framingham and Lowell.

Some of the more noteworthy projects funded in this year's round of grants include:

You can read a comprehensive list of 2024 MassTrails grant awards here.

The MassTrails program announced its first round of grants in 2019. Lawmakers and private philanthropists have more than doubled the program's funding from $5 million in 2019 to $11.6 million last year.

In the context of MassDOT's multi-billion dollar annual highway budget, the program still operates on a shoestring. The 65 grants announced this year will add up to less than the cost of a MassDOT highway lighting replacement project along Route 2 in Arlington.