Downtown, South Boston Red Line Service Will Take a Week-Long Break Starting Monday

The MBTA will shut down the core segment of the Red Line through downtown Boston for 6 days this week, running bus shuttles in lieu of subways between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass from Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25.

Because of one-way streets in downtown Boston, shuttles will not stop at Park Street station or directly outside the Downtown Crossing station entrances.

Instead, riders coming to or from other subway lines should plan to use shuttle stops at Haymarket and State Street. The shuttle stop for Downtown Crossing will be located at the corner of Federal and Franklin Street (northbound) and the corner of Otis and Summer Streets (southbound), a few blocks east of Downtown Crossing.

Additionally, the T will offer free commuter rail service between Braintree, JFK/UMass, and South Station on the south side, and Porter and North Station on the north.

The T intends to fix 26 speed-restricted slow zones during the closure, mostly in downtown Boston and in the vicinity of the JFK/UMass station.