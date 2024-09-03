Skip to Content
Elections and Politics

Make A Plan to Vote In Today’s Primary Elections

8:39 AM EDT on September 3, 2024

Faneuil Hall in downtown Boston on Election Day, November 3, 2020.

Across Massachusetts, voters will pick their party's candidates for various state offices, including candidates for a new legislature (or, in many districts, the uncontested candidates from last year's legislature) that will arrive in Beacon Hill this winter, in primary elections today.

You can register or update an existing voter registration with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's website.

These preliminary elections typically have very light turnout, so the people who do show up to vote can have an outsized influence in shaping local and state politics.

And because Massachusetts is effectively a single-party government, today's elections will essentially determine the winners of the final election in November.

