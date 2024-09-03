Springfield Teen Faces Homicide Charges For Allegedly Killing Pedestrian With His Car

Springfield Police and the Hampden County District Attorney are pressing homicide charges against a teen driver, alleging that he used his motor vehicle to kill a pedestrian in the city's Pine Point neighborhood on Monday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Labor Day, Springfield Police responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Boston Road, State Street, and Berkshire Avenue.

Police found that the perpetrator had already fled from the scene, but the victim – identified only as an adult woman – had been hit so forcefully that her body had been thrown onto the property of St. Michael's Cemetery, which is surrounded by a high iron fence.

Police say that the victim died of her injuries on the scene.

At around 9:10 p.m. officers located a suspect in a nearby residential neighborhood and placed him under arrest.

18-year-old Nathan Colon of Springfield was scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court this morning and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, is continuing to investigate the killing.

The scene of Monday's killing is at the far eastern end of State Street, which turns into Boston Road east of its intersection with Berkshire Avenue.

State Street and Boston Road rank among the deadliest streets in Springfield, which itself consistently ranks among the least-safe cities in Massachusetts for traffic violence.

Both roads feature four lanes of traffic – a roadway design that encourages reckless speeding and puts pedestrians at heightened risk of death and serious injury.

Since the beginning of 2021, drivers have killed nine people along State Street. Seven out of those nine victims were pedestrians, including Michael Cooley, a lifelong Springfield resident who was killed down by a driver last fall in front of his apartment near the Springfield Central Library.

In the same period, drivers caused an additional five fatal crashes – not including Monday's crash – along Boston Road.