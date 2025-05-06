Skip to Content
MBTA

MassDOT Road Project Will Shut Down Half of the Orange Line for 9 Days, Starting Friday

The silver lining: the new bridges that MassDOT is building will create wider sidewalks, protected bike paths, and more dedicated bus lanes to improve connections between East Somerville and Sullivan Square.

3:01 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Diagram of the Orange Line between North Station and Oak Grove. A dotted black line indicates the segment of the line that will be closed 8:30 PM on Friday, May 9 through May 18.  Shuttle buses will serve the stations between North Station and Oak Grove, and a parallel dotted line with stops at North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove indicates an alternative express bus shuttle as well as commuter rail service.

Alternative service options during the Orange Line shutdown of May 8-18, 2025. Courtesy of the MBTA.

MassDOT road work near Sullivan Square will create major disruptions for Orange Line riders starting on Friday evening, when the T will suspend Orange Line service between Oak Grove and North Station for 9 days.

The closure will suspend subway service between North Station and the northern end of the Orange Line from 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 9 through May 18.   

The T will offer bus shuttles serving all closed stations, but warns riders to budget an extra 45 to 60 minutes for trips between Oak Grove and downtown Boston.

The T will also offer fare-free rides on the Haverhill Line between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. The commuter rail service offers a 20-minute trip between Oak Grove and downtown Boston, although trains only run every 40 to 45 minutes for most of the day.

Unlike last year's subway closures, which had been motivated by the T's need to repair its deteriorating tracks, this closure's being done to facilitate a MassDOT highway project.

For the past year, MassDOT has been rebuilding two bridges that connect East Somerville to Sullivan Square over the Orange Line tracks and under the Interstate 93 viaduct.

MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project has been under construction since spring 2024. In the first phase of work, conducted last year, contractors demolished and rebuilt the left lanes of each bridge deck.

Now, traffic has shifted onto the new sections, and contractors will demolish and rebuild the remaining sections of each bridge deck.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the MBTA to see if MassDOT has offered any financial compensation for the T or its riders to cover the costs of bus shuttles and longer commutes.

We'll update this story when we hear a response from them.

Subway hassles now, bus benefits later

Although the closure will cause major hassles for Orange Line riders, the two new bridges should considerably upgrade access to Sullivan Square for bus riders and pedestrians when the new bridges fully open next winter.

The previous bridges had forced thousands of MBTA riders headed to or from Sullivan station to share a narrow, poorly-lit sidewalk under I-93:

Pedestrians walk along the narrow sidewalk on Maffa Way, an off-ramp from I-93 and the primary walking route between Sullivan Square Orange Line stop and East Somerville.
A view of the Maffa Way sidewalk under I-93, looking towards the Sullivan Square Orange Line station entrance, in winter 2022.

When MassDOT's project is complete next winter, the Maffa Way bus lane, which had previously run between Caldwell Street and the Sullivan busway entrance, will extend further west, all the way to the intersection of Broadway and Lombardi Street in East Somerville.

There will also be new bus-only lanes on Mystic Avenue, from the Sullivan busway to Lombardi Street in Somerville, and on Lombardi Street:

A diagram of planned new bus lanes and bike paths on Lombardi St. in Somerville. In the center of the image running from upper left (NW) to lower right (SE) is Interstate 93. A triangle of red bus lanes runs from the upper right (on Mystic Ave), down through the center (on Lombardi) and along the bottom of the image back to the right edge (on Broadway). Also in the center, on the other side of Lombardi, is a green bike path under I-93.
Planned bus lanes and bike improvements on Lombardi St. in Somerville, just west of Sullivan Square. Courtesy of MassDOT.

These new bus-only lanes will support several routes, including the 95 to Medford Square and Arlington, the 89 to Davis Square, and the 101 to Medford Square and Malden, which is slated to become a frequent-service bus route under the T's proposed bus network redesign.

MassDOT will also remove one of the motor vehicle lanes on Lombardi Street to build a curb-protected, two-way bike path alongside the sidewalk. That bikeway will connect an existing shared-use path along Grand Union Boulevard to Broadway.

The new Maffa Way bridge will also include a new curb-protected eastbound bike line between Caldwell Street and the Sullivan station entrance.

Finally, MassDOT is also building two new traffic signals near the Sullivan station entrance to provide a new crosswalk from Sullivan to the north side of Main Street/Mystic Avenue.

A diagram of planned new bus lanes and bike paths near the Sullivan Square Orange Line station (at the bottom of the image). Running roughly horizontally (east-west) in the center are two multi-lane roadways, labelled Mystic Ave/Main Street (above) and Maffa Way (below). In the center are a pair of traffic signal icons on each street, next to crosswalks. A green bike path crosses both streets next to the crosswalks.
Planned bus lanes and bike and pedestrian improvements associated with MassDOT's Maffa Way and Mystic Ave. bridge replacements in East Somerville. Courtesy of MassDOT.

