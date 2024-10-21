For the First Time In Years, Orange Line Trains Are Running At Full Speed Through the SW Corridor

The MBTA's Orange Line reopened for service this morning after a 10-day closure, and the MBTA reports that the work erased 20 more slow zones from the subway system.

The track work eliminated slow zones that have persisted for multiple years, including one near Jackson Square station where joggers on the adjacent Southwest Corridor path could reliably outpace speed-restricted trains.

Matt Lawlor, a Roslindale resident who has been a longtime observer of the Orange Line's problems, rode the refurbished line on Monday morning and offered rave reviews.

"Sixteen minutes from Forest Hills to Downtown Crossing," Lawlor reported. "It was like a dream."

At the beginning of the month, the same trip from Forest Hills to Downtown Crossing typically took 22.5 minutes.

"I'm still furious at Charlie Baker's administration for how badly they let the system deteriorate, but real praise and thanks to Governor Healey and the team she brought in to fix things," Lawlor added.

The MBTA typically issues a press release with details on the track work they completed after each closure; this story will be updated with additional details from the T later today.

According to the T's official speed restrictions dashboard, there are still 9 slow zones that affect 0.8 miles of track on the Orange Line. All of them are located north of the Sullivan station, in Malden and Medford.

Another closure next week should address remaining Orange Line slow zones

While last week's closure focused on slow zones south of downtown Boston, another week-long closure starting this weekend should address those remaining slow zones on the north side of the Orange Line.

The T will run shuttle buses to replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Ruggles this weekend, Oct. 26 and 27.

During the following work week, from Monday Oct. 28 through Friday Nov. 1, shuttles will run from Oak Grove to North Station, with regular subway service between North Station and Forest Hills.