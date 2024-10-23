Skip to Content
Trails

Northampton Bikeway to Close This November For Repair Work

2:29 PM EDT on October 23, 2024

A map of the Northampton Bikeway in the northwest of the City of Northampton, along with a parallel detour route along N. Main and Main Street in the west, near the village of Florence; Locust Street in the center, and Prospect St. in the east, near downtown Northampton (which is in the lower right corner of the map)

Courtesy of the City of Northampton.

Editor's note: This article is adapted from a City of Northampton press release.

The City of Northampton will close a major segment of the Northampton Bikeway between Florence and downtown Northampton for a reconstruction project starting on October 28, 2024.

The work is expected to last for at least 30 days. A detour for this segment of the trail, which is part of the Mass. Central Rail Trail, will be in place for the duration of construction.

The trail between Bridge Street in Florence and State Street in central Northampton will be completely closed to all access while construction is underway. 

"We are glad to begin the long-awaited reconstruction of the Northampton Bike Path between Bridge Road and State Street”, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said. “After so many years of use of the bikeway, it's exciting to see this critical improvement project move forward, thanks in large part to the $500,000 awarded to us through the MassTrails Grant program.”

According to city officials, this project marks the first repaving and reconstruction of this vital trail since its establishment over 40 years ago.

Scheduled work for the 2.5-mile trail section includes pavement reclamation and hot mix asphalt trail resurfacing, and associated surface repairs. Intersection improvements include curbing, sidewalks, signage, and pavement markings, plus tree trimming.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to select alternate routes during this closure.

