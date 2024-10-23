Northampton Bikeway to Close This November For Repair Work

Editor's note: This article is adapted from a City of Northampton press release.

The City of Northampton will close a major segment of the Northampton Bikeway between Florence and downtown Northampton for a reconstruction project starting on October 28, 2024.

The work is expected to last for at least 30 days. A detour for this segment of the trail, which is part of the Mass. Central Rail Trail, will be in place for the duration of construction.

The trail between Bridge Street in Florence and State Street in central Northampton will be completely closed to all access while construction is underway.

"We are glad to begin the long-awaited reconstruction of the Northampton Bike Path between Bridge Road and State Street”, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said. “After so many years of use of the bikeway, it's exciting to see this critical improvement project move forward, thanks in large part to the $500,000 awarded to us through the MassTrails Grant program.”

According to city officials, this project marks the first repaving and reconstruction of this vital trail since its establishment over 40 years ago.

Scheduled work for the 2.5-mile trail section includes pavement reclamation and hot mix asphalt trail resurfacing, and associated surface repairs. Intersection improvements include curbing, sidewalks, signage, and pavement markings, plus tree trimming.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to select alternate routes during this closure.