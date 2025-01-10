Skip to Content
Legislation

Smile, Gov. Healey Signs Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Bill

11:00 AM EST on January 10, 2025

A blue Amazon delivery van parked illegally in a red dedicated bus lane next to a row of historic buildings along Washington Street in downtown Boston

An Amazon delivery truck illegally blocks the MBTA Silver Line bus lane on Washington Street in downtown Boston. Illegally parked vehicles like this one rob bus riders of thousands of hours of their time every day.

Massachusetts law will now allow public transit agencies to use bus-mounted cameras to issue fines against illegal parking in dedicated bus lanes and bus stops.

On Wednesday, Governor Healey signed "An Act relative to bus lane enforcement," which passed in the Massachusetts legislature's sparsely-attended chambers during the last week of 2024.

The law sets a minimum fine of $25 and a maximum of $125 for bus lane violations caught on camera, and a flat $100 fine for bus stop violations.

The law also authorizes municipal governments install stationary cameras at bus stops to prevent illegal parking in bus boarding areas, which can be a serious safety hazard for mobility-impaired riders.

"An Act concerning the safety of school children embarking and disembarking school buses," a separate bill that would allow cities and towns to use cameras to identify and record vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses, is still awaiting the Governor's signature.

In a Wednesday appearance on Boston Public Radio, Governor Healey told a bus-riding constituent that she intends to sign that bill as well:

Read More:

