Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bikesharing

ValleyBike System Wins $1 Million Clean Transportation Grant

The state's second-biggest bikesharing system is planning to add new stations, including an expansion into the City of Westfield.

3:58 PM EDT on April 10, 2025

A row of docked blue, white, and black ValleyBike shared bikes parked along a paved street under the shade of some leafy trees.

A ValleyBike station on the UMass-Amherst campus. Courtesy of the University of Massachusetts.

A $990,000 grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) will help finance an expansion of the ValleyBike bikesharing system across the 9 cities and towns it serves in western Massachusetts.

This funding comes from the MassCEC Accelerating Clean Transportation for All (ACT4All) grant program, which recently awarded $9 million for "innovative and equitable transportation" programs across the Commonwealth.

According to a press release issued Wednesday from the City of Northampton, whose Office of Planning & Sustainability administers the ValleyBike program, the grant funding will support the system's operational costs for the next two years.

The grant will also let ValleyBike add new bikes and stations, which would be "strategically located near affordable housing and employment hubs," according to the press release.

ValleyBike is a municipally-owned bikesharing system that currently includes 350 pedal-assist electric bikes across 79 stations that span from West Springfield to Amherst.

The City of Westfield – home of the Columbia Greenway – recently joined the ValleyBike consortium and plans to add two stations soon.

ValleyBike's bikes and stations are jointly owned by its members, which include nine municipalities plus the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A private vendor, Drop Mobility, handles day-to-day operations.

ValleyBike went out of service for 2023 and part of 2024 after its previous operator abruptly went out of business, but the system reopened under a new contract with Drop Mobility last summer.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Thursday Is Pickup Day for Headlines

April 10, 2025
Advocacy Opportunities

Here Are the Street Projects In Boston’s Latest Capital Budget

April 9, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
Bicycling

Mayor Wu Admits City Made ‘Mistake’ Removing Protective Barriers Along Key Bike Routes

Protective barriers along Mass. Ave. are "being put back," Mayor Wu told Tiffany Cogell of the Boston Cyclists Union on GBH's Boston Public Radio talk show on Tuesday.

April 8, 2025
MBTA

New MBTA Capital Budget Leaves Riders With a Lot To Be Desired

"We do have substantial capital needs that remain unfunded," says MBTA Deputy Chief of Capital Strategy Michael Malia.

April 7, 2025
See all posts