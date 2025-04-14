Massachusetts Launches Long-Awaited E-Bike Rebate Program

On Monday, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) launched a long-planned electric bike rebate program to help low- and moderate-income households purchase new pedal-assist electric bikes.

The new e-bike incentive program offers income-based vouchers of up to $1,200 to reduce the cost of buying electric bikes for qualifying applicants.

MassCEC anticipates that it will have enough funding to cover about 3,000 vouchers, which will be distributed by lottery.

Winning applicants will need to provide proof of residency, and then will have 60 days to redeem their voucher with a participating e-bike retailer.

Rebates available for a broad range of incomes

The program will offer two tiers of rebates:

Lower-income households earning less than 225 percent of the federal poverty income ($35,213 for an individual, or $72,338 for a family of four) will qualify for an enhanced voucher of up to $1,200.

Middle-income households that earn between 225 and 400 percent of the federal poverty income (up to $62,600 for an individual, or $128,600 for a family of four) can get a "standard" voucher worth up to $800.

Applicants who win an e-bike voucher will also receive a $150 equipment voucher to help them buy helmets, lights, and a lock.

Learn more and apply at ma-ebikes.masscec.com.

Research from similar e-bike rebate programs in other cities and states indicates that they can be a popular and cost-effective way to reduce traffic and its harmful air pollution.

“Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas pollution in the state," observed Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a press release announcing the program. "This initiative is important to our overall plan for a cleaner energy future that benefits every resident of Massachusetts.”