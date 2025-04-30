Skip to Content
Crashes

Driver Injures Three Victims, Including An Infant, On Bruce Freeman Rail Trail In Concord

3:01 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

A bike trail entrance in the woods next to a rural two-lane roadway. A yellow pedestrian crossing sign is visible at upper left.

The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail crossing of Williams Road in Concord, looking north. The road visible at left is Old Marlboro Road. Courtesy of Google Street View.

An unidentified driver drove his Volvo SUV onto the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in Concord and injured three victims, including an infant, on Monday afternoon.

Locator map showing the junction of two roads labelled Old Marlboro Rd. and Williams Rd. and a green trail marked Bruce Freeman Rail Trail. All three routes converge in an intersection in the center of the map.

Concord police told reporters from WCVB that the violence occurred around approximately 1:40 p.m. at the intersection where the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail crosses Williams Road, next to Old Marlboro Road (see map at right).

The three victims were reportedly a grandmother, a mother, and an infant taking a midday walk together. First responders took all three to nearby hospitals for treatment.

WCCB and NBC10 reported that their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, and that the alleged perpetrator, a 41-year-old man, remained on the scene for police questioning.

Nearby signs mark the speed limit on Old Marlboro Road as 35 mph, and the speed limit on Williams Road as 20 mph.

WCVB helicopter footage of the crash scene shows a black SUV on the trail about 50 feet away from the intersection of Williams and Old Marlboro Road.

A "NO MOTOR VEHICLES" sign lies on the ground just behind the SUV's rear right wheel.

StreetsblogMASS has reached out to the Concord Police Department to try and get an update on the victim's medical condition and learn whether any charges against the driver have been filed. We'll update this story when they respond.

Read More:

