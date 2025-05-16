Photos: Bike to Work Day 2025

With mild, dry weather and the scent of fruit blossoms in the air, it was an almost perfect morning for Boston's annual Bike to Work Day celebration on Friday.

Hundreds of riders from all over the region joined convoys coming in from suburbs all over the region and convened for a celebration before work in City Hall Plaza (pictured above).

The Allston-Brighton Bike to Work Day convoy rides on the Brighton Avenue bus-and-bike lane towards Kenmore Square on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Among the celebrants was Evan Zinner, who biked in from Roslindale with his seven-month-old daughter strapped into a car seat inside the bucket of his yellow Madsen cargo bike.

"She slept most of the way," Zinner told StreetsblogMASS.

"I bike to work most days. I don't usually bring her, but we're going to get her a passport this morning. The ride was great, it felt like the drivers were much nicer with a group of 100 people."

A stream of Bike to Work Day traffic crosses Tremont Street next to the Boylston Green Line station on the morning of Friday, May 16, 2025.

Commuters from Allston-Brighton, Roslindale, and Jamaica Plain cross Tremont Street in downtown Boston on their way to City Hall Plaza on Friday morning.

In the line of commuters waiting to collect their official Bike to Work Day t-shirts, we also met Jeanette, who rode in from Winchester.

She told StreetsblogMASS that she's mostly retired now, but wanted to join the Bike to Work ride "because it's so much fun."

"I used to work at City Hall," Jeanette said. "Doing this ride with the group taught me how to ride on the streets by myself, and I'm very proud of that. I don't have to drive anymore."