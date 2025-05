If you're planning to enjoy the Minuteman Commuter Bikeway this weekend, keep an eye out for StreetsblogMASS volunteers tabling and chatting with readers at the Bedford Depot Park on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. 'til noon.

We'll be giving away our new StreetsblogMASS stickers, offering a water station for passerby, and sharing photos on our Instagram feed.

We're also hoping to meet a few readers, and introduce prospective new readers to our website. We hope to see you there!