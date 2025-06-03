Photos: The 2025 Youth Bike Summit In Roxbury

Over the weekend, young people and their adult allies from all over the country gathered at Roxbury Community College in Boston for this year's Youth Bike Summit.
During the summit's opening session on Saturday, students rallied with group cheers and heard from a variety of speakers before setting off on their day of classroom sessions on campus and mobile workshops to continue their learning and connection.
Speakers included State Senator Liz Miranda, who spoke on the importance of young people engaging with political leaders, and Boston's Bike Mayor Vivian Ortiz, who talked about how young people can reclaim the joy, safety, and belonging in their communities through biking.
The keynote speaker, high school sophomore Anika P., told her story of how she fell in love with cycling and worked to expand her school's cycling club.
Sessions throughout the day Saturday explored themes of bike skills and safety, equity of access, environmental justice, youth empowerment and leadership, civic engagement, and much more.
The group ride took us on a loop through Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Mission Hill, connecting green spaces and urban neighborhoods while passing notable Boston landmarks.
The weekend closed with speakers, a visioning session, shoutouts, and awards. Students were led in a final round of cheers, the gym echoing with the call and responses.
"Power to who?" asked National Bike Council staff member Lot.
"The youth!" the crowd yelled back.
Reporter Meghan Volcy will have more stories to share from the Youth Bike Summit in the weeks to come – stay tuned.